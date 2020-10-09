KINGSTON — Emily Letteri Carvino, RN, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, at the age of 93, at Manor Care in Kingston, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Emily is survived by her five children: Michael, in Great Meadows, N.J., Margaret, in Montana, Anthony, in Hackettstown N.J., John, in Alpha, N.J., and Karen, with whom she owned Initial Impressions in Kingston. She has 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

According to her own request, there will be no service. During this time of COVID restrictions, the immediate family will be celebrating her life privately.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.