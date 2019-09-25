Emily Patricia Winburn

Guest Book
  • "RIP baby girl gone too soon! ❤ So sorry!!! "
    - Sierra Frank
  • "So very very sorry for your loss"
    - Judy popish
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Cindy Bethea
  • "I know we had are ups and downs but you were always there..."
    - Mikayla Gentner
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Nevaeh Slockbower
Service Information
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA
18411
(570)-586-7821
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILKES-BARRE — Emily Patricia Winburn, 15, of Wilkes-Barre died Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2019, unexpectedly.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Robert Winburn and Jane Maconeghy. She was a 9th grade student at Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Emily was very active, enjoying swimming and dancing. She loved taking road trips with the family and getting together for cookouts.

Also surviving are two siblings, Kaylee Maconeghy and Aaron Winburn; her great-grandmother, Eleanor Maconeghy; aunt Sherri Maxfield; uncle Walter Zindle Jr.; and several other cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, James Maconeghy; and grandmother Patricia Maconeghy.

Private services are under the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.