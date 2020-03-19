NANTICOKE — Enrico (Rick) Pucci, 88, of Nanticoke passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.

Born February 6, 1932, he was a son of Italian immigrants. His father was the late Marino Pucci, a World War I veteran, born and raised in Rignano Flaminio, and his mother was the late Maria Micheli Pucci of Rome.

Rick was raised in Glen Lyon and was a graduate of the former Newport Township High School, Class of 1949.

He married Geraldine (Jeri) Petroski on April 24, 1954, and resided in Nanticoke, raising their five children.

Rick worked at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hanover Township. Regarded as one of the top welders in the firm, as a rare "combination" welder, he specialized in welding LOX tanks used all over the world. Rick retired after 30 years with the company.

He was a member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke. Rick was an avid golfer, belonging to various golf organizations, as well as bowling leagues.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Geraldine (Jeri) Pucci on November 8, 2018; a son, Robert Pucci on January 5, 1989 and a daughter-in-law, Maureen, on April 19, 2018; sisters, Caterina and Vittoria Pucci, and a brother, Tomasseo Pucci.

Surviving are children, Rick Pucci, of Chicago, Ill., Eileen Morrell and husband, Doug, of Aledo, Texas, Michael Pucci and wife, Stephanie, of Shickshinny, and Paula Marie Pucci of Nanticoke; grandchildren, Richard (Ricky) Pucci Jr. and wife, Jenni, Scarlett Pucci, David Morrell, Christina Morrell and Cassandra Sutton; two great grandchildren, Josiah and Caleb Sutton and a sister, Marie Modrow of Swoyersville.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private funeral service will be held from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke, with Rev. Timothy G. Hall, his pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Mr. Pucci's memory be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St., N.W., Washington DC 20037-1193, or, to Nebo Baptist Church, 75 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke, 18634.