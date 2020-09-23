1/
Eric D. Tomcho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Eric D. Tomcho, 30, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1990, in Kingston, a son of Edward and Christine Zier Tomcho. Eric was a 2008 graduate of West Side CTC and was employed at Medico Industries.

Surviving are his parents, Edward and Christine Tomcho; daughters, Rylee and Emma Tomcho; brother, Edward Tomcho; sister, Kristi Yuhas and her husband, Stephen; nieces, Kinsley and Ariella Tomcho, girlfriend, Laura Laton.

Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Condolences can be sent to maher-collins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
570-287-6813
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved