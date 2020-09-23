KINGSTON — Eric D. Tomcho, 30, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1990, in Kingston, a son of Edward and Christine Zier Tomcho. Eric was a 2008 graduate of West Side CTC and was employed at Medico Industries.

Surviving are his parents, Edward and Christine Tomcho; daughters, Rylee and Emma Tomcho; brother, Edward Tomcho; sister, Kristi Yuhas and her husband, Stephen; nieces, Kinsley and Ariella Tomcho, girlfriend, Laura Laton.

Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Condolences can be sent to maher-collins.com.