LARKSVILLE — Eric J. Meriesky, 21, of Larksville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of Joseph and Luann Meriesky Carpenetti, of Larksville, and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Eric was a senior at Penn State and aspired to become a lawyer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Erin Foster, of Plymouth Meeting; brother Adam Meriesky, of Larksville; nieces Elle and Lily; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with the Reverend Gerald Gurka officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to www.mentalhealthamerica.net.

Visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.