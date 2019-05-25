Eric J. Meriesky

Guest Book
  • "Eric was a close friend of mine at Penn State. He never..."
    - Kristi
  • "Death is never easy to cope with especially when young. But..."
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and..."
  • "eric was a really great friend to me at penn state. i am so..."
    - lauren
  • "Eric you will be missed by all who loved you. May God..."
    - Adalberto Morales Sr.
Service Information
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA
18704
(570)-287-5438
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Larksville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Larksville, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LARKSVILLE — Eric J. Meriesky, 21, of Larksville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of Joseph and Luann Meriesky Carpenetti, of Larksville, and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Eric was a senior at Penn State and aspired to become a lawyer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Erin Foster, of Plymouth Meeting; brother Adam Meriesky, of Larksville; nieces Elle and Lily; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with the Reverend Gerald Gurka officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to www.mentalhealthamerica.net.

Visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.