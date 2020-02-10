Erich Chiogna

Guest Book
  • "Erich was a great man. He served his country well. He..."
    - Michael Sweinmaster
  • "His grandfather, and namesake, will greet him with loving..."
    - Kenny Hannon
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Obituary
PHILADELPHIA — Erich George Chiogna, 34, Philadelphia, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away at his home.

Graduated Wyoming Valley West 2003 and Allied Medical 2005.

Most recently worked with his father in construction trade.

Erich was a talented artist with a style like no other. He was kind, loving and full of life and joy. Erich had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. He touched many lives and was loved by all that knew him. The love he had for his family and friends was pure and unconditional. Erich fought the good fight. Until we see you again, our precious one.

Funeral 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Guy Giordano, officiating. The interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
