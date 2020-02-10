PHILADELPHIA — Erich George Chiogna, 34, Philadelphia, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away at his home.

Graduated Wyoming Valley West 2003 and Allied Medical 2005.

Most recently worked with his father in construction trade.

Erich was a talented artist with a style like no other. He was kind, loving and full of life and joy. Erich had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. He touched many lives and was loved by all that knew him. The love he had for his family and friends was pure and unconditional. Erich fought the good fight. Until we see you again, our precious one.

Funeral 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Guy Giordano, officiating. The interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.