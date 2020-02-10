Erich George Chiogna, 34, of Philadelphia, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away at his home. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West in 2003 and from Allied Medical in 2005. Most recently he worked with his father in the construction trade.

Erich was a talented artist with a style like no other. He was kind, loving and full of life and joy. Erich had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. He touched many lives and was loved by all that knew him. The love he had for his family and friends was pure and unconditional. Erich fought the good fight. Until we see you again, our precious one.

