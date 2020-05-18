Erick Shawn Moser
1981 - 2020
Erick Shawn Moser, 39, passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born on Jan. 13, 1981, in New Jersey, Erick was the son of Kathleen M.(Kessler) Moser and Alfred L. Moser of Valparaiso, Ind. Erick graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush, N.Y., and held an associates degree in mechanical engineering technology from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, N.Y. Erick most recently was a Molecular Segment Manager with Camfil USA Inc. Erick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard B. Moser and India E. (Jones) Moser of Randolph, Mass., and Edward R. Kessler and A. Virginia (Levaas) Kessler of Canton, Mass. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, the former Nina Simoncavage; son, Luke Moser; brother, Shawn Moser and his wife, Jennifer Moser. Erick is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and his beloved cats. Erick loved cars — particularly restoring Camaros and Corvettes. He had many hobbies including playing guitar, RC cars and making fast machinery go even faster. Due to current funeral restrictions, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707. Addiction is a disease faced by many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Alcoholics Anonymous at https://contribution.aa.org/ to help others on their recovery journey.

Published in Times Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
