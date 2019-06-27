SHAVERTOWN — Erik D. Sowga, 43, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born on July 3, 1975, in Bayonne, N.J., he was the son of the late Walter and Mary Lee (Stephens) Sowga.

Erik was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1993. After graduation, Erik served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in the 1st Battalion. He was stationed in the States as well as overseas, but never stepped foot on a ship.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Erik worked for Creative Construction and Metzgar Aluminum prior to his employment at SCI Dallas, first as a guard moving up the ranks to the Facility Maintenance Manager.

Erik served the Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years and as Assistant Fire Chief for 16 of those years, recently receiving the Medal of Valor for assisting his brothers in the rescue of a Dallas woman. In addition to serving the fire department, he was involved in various Back Mountain community organizations, such as BYMSA soccer, where he coached and served on the board as equipment manager, Back Mountain Little League coach and Boy Scout Pack No. 155 den leader. Erik was a member of the Trucksville United Church, where you would find him working the BBQ pit or look up to see him shingling the steeple. You never knew where he would be or what he would be doing, but he was always doing something. Erik was an avid woodworker and created many beautiful gifts for his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 19 years, the former Michelle Metzgar; children, Mikayla, Austin and Joseph, all at home; brother, Robert (Shauna); sister, Wendy Christman (George); and in-laws, Dale and Jennie Metzgar and Jennifer Bryan.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Trucksville United Methodist Church, 17 W. Church Rd., Trucksville. Pastors Jay Jones, Marian Hartman and Ian Hastings will officiate. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to church for the funeral service on Monday.

As some members of the family have severe flower allergies, they request that flowers be omitted and respectfully suggest memorial contributions may be made in Erik's memory to Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department, 170 N. Main St., Shavertown, PA 18708.