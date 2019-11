PITTSBURGH — Erin E. Bratton, 35, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Mountain Top, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.