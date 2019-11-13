PITTSBURGH — Erin E. Bratton, 35, of Pittsburgh, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Born in Scranton she is the daughter of Deryck and Kathleen Brady Bratton of Lebanon and was a graduate of Abington Heights High School, Clarks Summit, and Bloomsburg University where she earned her bachelor's degree in business systems. She was a financial aid adviser for McCann Business School and Fortis Institute prior to moving to Pittsburgh where she was a manager for Gold Buyers of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Peter Bratton and his wife, Gwen of Swampscott, Mass., Daniel Bratton and his wife Heather of Wernersville; nephews and niece, Benjamin, Lucas, Tucker and Shannon Bratton.

She loved watching and making music videos with her "bestie" Megan McCormick, binge-watching "90-Day Fiancé" and the Packers. She loved joining groups on Facebook about children with special needs, which she did daily.

Erin celebrated her first year of sobriety in September. She loved her mom and dad and adored her brothers, niece and nephews. She lived with so much pride in the changes she had made this past year and was happy she got to make her parents proud.

Funeral services for Erin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.