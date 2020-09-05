PEMBROKE, Mass. — Erin Karolina Volpetti passed away peacefully in her home at New England Village, Pembroke, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Erin lived at New England Village (NEV) for 25 years, after graduating from Braintree St. Coletta Day School. She was loved by her housemates and the residents and staff at NEV. Erin possessed an infectious outgoing and disarming personality that touched and enriched the lives of everyone with whom she met.

She loved interacting with people and loved swimming, shopping, art and especially music, as she played her music CD's whenever she could.

She was treasured by all and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Charles and Freeda Volpetti, of Plymouth, Mass., formerly of Pennsylvania, Erin is survived by her brother, Sean Volpetti and his wife, Kari, of Euless, Texas. Erin is an aunt to Sean and Kari's children, Nicholas, Sara, Spencer and Stella Mae.

Services are private.