WILKES-BARRE — Estelle Marie McAndrew, formerly of the Wilkes-Barre area, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Craftsbury Community Care Center, East Craftsbury, Vermont.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 18, 1921, Estelle was the daughter of the late Joseph Earl and Bernice Harrington. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1939, and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business and attended Bucknell Junior College. Prior to her marriage, she was employed by the Kingston National Bank.

Estelle was a parishioner of St. Ignatius and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. After her marriage, she relocated in upstate New York, where she pursued a career in real estate and became the managing broker of Manley House Realty Inc.

In addition to her parents, Estelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Eugene, who died in 2003; brothers Thomas E. Harrington, of Riverside, New Jersey, Joseph E. Harrington, of Newark, Delaware, and her first husband, George Wilkens, who was killed in action during World War II.

Estelle is survived by her son, Mark McAndrew (Hope), of Vermont; her daughter, Patricia Huntley, of Florida; three grandsons, Alex McAndrew, Angus McAndrew and Sean Huntley (Charlene); granddaughter Shannon Huntley; and great-grandson James Keller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Private interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.