EXETER — Esther M. Sabia, 89, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Exeter, she was a graduate of Exeter High School and a member of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter. Prior to her retirement, Esther had worked in the clerical dept. of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donato E. Sabia, in 2007, and a sister, Marian Marchetti and brothers, John, Tersilio (Ticy), and Joseph Marianacci. Surviving are nieces and nephews, and great nephews and great nieces. Esther had a soft spot for animals, and she and her husband, Danny, provided a loving home for cats during their marriage. Due to the current federal and state requirements, funeral services will be held privately . Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton. Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. To send the family an expression of sympathy, or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com
Published in Times Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.