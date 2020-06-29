Esther Ullman
FLORIDA — Esther Ullman, 101, of Florida, died late Saturday evening, June 27, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Helen Gelb Reiff and was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and Penn State, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. Esther was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek, its sisterhood, the Jewish Community Center, Hadassah and former member of Queen Esther Society. Prior to retirement, Esther was employed as a dietitian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis; daughter, Paula Ullman and brother, Dr. Bernard Reiff.

She is survived by nephews Elliot (Eileen) Reiff, Devon Reiff (Lisa), niece Charlene Reiff and cousins.

Graveside service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements under the direction of the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc. Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to charity of donors choice.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
