KINGSTON — Ethel Feldman Moskow, 98, of Kingston passed away February 5, 2020, at home.

Born in Swoyersville she was the youngest and last surviving of 13 children born to the late Zali Klein and Shmuel Mayer Feldman. She married the late Benjamin Moskow in 1954, with whom she shared the same birthday, and they settled in Kingston in 1962, where they raised their family.

Ethel was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and Wyoming Seminary Business School.

She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue and a supporter of numerous community organizations in the Wyoming Valley and Israel.

She had an enthusiasm for the visual arts, possessed an innate talent for drawing and was a superb baker. She was an elegant and appreciative woman throughout her nearly century-long life. She enjoyed wonderful travels with her husband and was deeply loved for her kindness, warmth, generosity of heart, graciousness, sense of humor, wisdom and common sense. She quietly exemplified grace and strength throughout all her years, including her final months.

Ethel's greatest joy was her family. She loved sharing family stories and looking at family photos. She strongly believed in old-fashioned values, yet she was an open-minded, non-judgmental, modern woman in this ever-changing world.

In addition to her parents, siblings, and husband; her grandson, Nathaniel, passed away in 2015.

Ethel is survived by her son, Michael, Philadelphia; daughter Marian and her partner, Marc, Rochester, New York; grandson Herschel and his wife, Julie, Hanover, New Hampshire; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a wide and loving circle of family and friends from near and far, a testament to the love she gave and the love and devotion others felt for her.

She was the consummate sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was happiest when her home was the gathering place for family and friends. She will be deeply missed by everyone who felt her loving kindness, warmth and friendship.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with interment in the Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Shiva will be observed at the family home 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Visit www.Rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for additional information.