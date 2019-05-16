FACTORYVILLE — Ethel (Poltash) Rogan, 98, of Factoryville, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving children.

Ethel was born in Wilkes-Barre and was formerly a resident of Bristol. She was the owner of EJ's Tavern, Hop Bottom, for 16 years. Ethel was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas, Senior Citizen Club. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and traveling.

Her beloved husband, James P. Rogan; her daughter, Debra Rogan Bettuccio; and her grandson, John Rogan Jr., preceded Ethel in death.

She will be sadly missed by her 10 loving children: George R. Rogan, James P. Rogan, Sandra Williams (the late Jack), William Rogan (Kathy), Ethel Judge (Jerry), Patricia Ann Ferguson (Hershall), Michael Rogan, Irene C. Kulick (Mark), Mary Brennan (Jake) and John Rogan (Carol). Ethel is also survived by her sister, Rose Valaika Kenney; sister-in-law, Marge Poltash; 22 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Rite of Committal, Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses for Ethel. Thank you to the staff at Traditional Home Health for the excellent care our mother received. Special thanks to Lil, Karen, Mary, Micky, Ellen, Hope and Colleen.

www.tomlinsonfh.com