Eugene Cannon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS — On Monday May 25, 2020, Eugene Cannon, of Dallas, passed away at age 71. How do you show appreciation in the military? Say "tanks." That's a joke from Gene to you. With jokes like that, Gene attracted friends from all aspects of his life: moving around with his military family, graduating from Hanover High School, taking classes at King's College, being a tech industry salesman, coaching his son's sports teams in the Back Mountain, participating as a 50-year member of the National Ski Patrol, playing racquetball, or catching a tan at Harveys Lake or Avalon, N.J. He will be sorely missed. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Bea, his father, Charles, and his brother, David. He is survived by wife, Betsy, son, Erik, and brothers, Chuck and John. A special thanks to Dr. Geynisman of Fox Chase Cancer Center, Dr. Peters NROC, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart. A private funeral service will be held at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home to comply with COVID-19 protocols. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held when pandemic protocols are lifted. Condolences can be left at www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved