DALLAS — On Monday May 25, 2020, Eugene Cannon, of Dallas, passed away at age 71. How do you show appreciation in the military? Say "tanks." That's a joke from Gene to you. With jokes like that, Gene attracted friends from all aspects of his life: moving around with his military family, graduating from Hanover High School, taking classes at King's College, being a tech industry salesman, coaching his son's sports teams in the Back Mountain, participating as a 50-year member of the National Ski Patrol, playing racquetball, or catching a tan at Harveys Lake or Avalon, N.J. He will be sorely missed. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Bea, his father, Charles, and his brother, David. He is survived by wife, Betsy, son, Erik, and brothers, Chuck and John. A special thanks to Dr. Geynisman of Fox Chase Cancer Center, Dr. Peters NROC, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart. A private funeral service will be held at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home to comply with COVID-19 protocols. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held when pandemic protocols are lifted. Condolences can be left at www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2020.