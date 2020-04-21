WEST CHESTER — (1925-2020) Eugene G. Gomolka, age 94, died peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side in West Chester on April 16, 2020.

Gene was born in Nanticoke, graduating from Nanticoke High School in 1942, and subsequently attended George Washington University. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Navy and later chronicled the surrender of the German U-boat 658, which he witnessed in 1945 in Delaware Bay, six days after VE-Day. After his Navy days, he began a 20-year surveying career with the U.S. Geological Survey Commission.

Tired of the travel and time away from his growing family, Gene continued his passion for writing as a sportswriter for the Delaware County Daily Times in the 1960s and 1970s, covering local college sports and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he was most delighted when covering high school football in Delaware County, where his journalistic talent and unique ability to detail "the human side" of sports resulted in his receipt of two Pennsylvania publishing awards by the Keystone Press for Best Sports Columnist in the 1970s. No piece meant more to him, though, than his prizewinner about 1973 Heisman Trophy winner John Cappelletti, the superstar from Monsignor Bonner and Penn State, composed after Gene attended Cappelletti's Heisman award ceremony in New York City.

Around this same time, he started a small business in the family basement that grew progressively over time, acting as President of a Fun Services Inc. franchise, conducting corporate fundraisers and providing the Santa's Secret Shop Fundraising Program to over 1,500 schools in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia.

Gene's zest for life and passion for music was insatiable. After taking an adult evening course in handbell ringing at West Chester State University in the early 1970s, he gathered his classmates together for "handbell fests" in the basement of the family home. The choir was then honored to play outside of Independence Hall in Philadelphia at the nation's Bicentennial Celebration on July 4, 1976, before President Gerald R. Ford. However, his most-treasured moments were when his beloved family gathered together on Christmas Day — the Maestro conducting Silent Night — as each child and grandchild held a bell and rang a note on his 27 golden bells while singing along.

Upon retirement in 1989, Gene and Cecilia resided in Rehoboth Beach, Dela., and Naples, Fla., where he enjoyed boating, fishing and a passion for string bands and music until they returned to Pennsylvania in 2003. Gene was a member of the Bonita Springs, Fla., String Band and most recently played the banjo with the Greater Wilmington String Band in Delaware, where he remained an active member until his passing. He was also a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), having published two songs, "A Very Important Personality" and "Red Hats & Purple Dresses."

Gene also authored "Coal Cracker's Son," a semi-autobiographical prose telling the tale of Polish immigrants in the coal mining industry during the Great Depression and World War II in upstate Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Cecilia (née Brennan), and his children Maureen (Jane) Richardson, Carl, Marleen (Susie) Smith, Steve, JoAnne Lichman and Jean Marie Frank. He is additionally survived by 19 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine (née Rokosz), father Joseph Gomolka and sister Dolores Busch.

Services at this time are private with a life celebration remembrance planned for later this summer. Because of Gene's lifelong devotion to his pets, in lieu of flowers, the family would be very grateful if any contributions in his memory would be made to the Providence Animal Shelter in Media, PA (ProvidenceAC.org).