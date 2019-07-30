SHAVERTOWN — Eugene G. Kemmerer, 67, of Shavertown, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Rita Casper Kemmerer and the late Eugene F. Kemmerer.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Geralyn. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston, and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, which is now University of the Sciences Philadelphia, he was a registered pharmacist employed at CVS Caremark in Hanover Township. He was a third degree Knight of Columbus.

A devoted husband and dad, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His hobbies were model railroading, photography, home improvement and gardening.

Surviving are his mother, Rita; his wife, the former Kathie Nulton; his children, Mary and Aaron Unice, Laurie Kemmerer, Tim Kemmerer, and Beth and Jon Gregory; four grandchildren; and a nephew, Gerard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, in St. Frances Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Road, Carverton. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Back Mountain Free Legal and Medical Clinic at St. Therese's Church, 65 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708.