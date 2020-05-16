Eugene J. Chabak
EXETER — Eugene J. Chabak, 80, formerly of Exeter, and a resident of Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, died May 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, the former Jean Tanona. Due to current funeral restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

