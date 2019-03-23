ARCHBALD — Eugene J. Harrison, 90, of Archbald, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Allied Services, Scranton,

He was the widower of Joan Marie (O'Hara) Harrison, who died Feb. 22, 2008.

Eugene was born in Archbald on Sept. 13, 1928, a son of the late John F. and Mary (McHale) Harrison. He was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, Class of 1946, attended the University of Scranton in 1946 and 1947 and was a graduate of American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Science, New York City, Class of 1949. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Ambrose Revels American Legion Post 328, Archbald. He owned and operated Harrison Funeral Home for 65 years. He was a member and past president of the Lackawanna County Funeral Directors Association and a member of Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. He was a member of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, member and past president of the Archbald Chamber of Commerce, a charter member of the Archbald Community Ambulance and Rescue Squad and former member of the Archbald Lions Club, where he was awarded the 1973 Member of the Year Award. He took great pride in helping families at their time of need, was a loving husband, father and grandfather and despite all of his accomplishments, he will most likely be remembered for his famous meatballs that he lovingly made for all special occasions.

We would like to thank Dr. Richard Weinberg and his staff, Allied Services and Clarks Summit Senior Living for the loving care they gave him.

Eugene is survived by six sons, Timothy Harrison and Eileen Vargo, of Naples, Fla., Kevin and wife Jane, of Archbald, Bryan and wife Carol, of Clarks Summit, Michael and wife Wendy, of Forty Fort, John and wife Lynn, of Archbald, and Patrick and wife Peggy, of Narrowsburg, N.Y.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Kelly Lawson and her husband, John, Blake Harrison, Ryan Harrison and wife Mia, Christopher and Chelsea Harrison, LeeAnn McCoy and husband Steven, Matthew Harrison, Shawn Harrison and wife Heather, Daniel and Colin Harrison, Caitlin Ossont and her husband, Mike, John Harrison III, Connor, Aaron and Liam Harrison, Patrick Harrison Jr. and Molly Harrison; and a niece, Mary Linda Cameron. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Owen, and a brother, Francis McHale Harrison.

The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, with the Rev. James Alco officiating.

Interment with military honors will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.