WILKES-BARRE — Eugene J. Koons, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing Center, Nanticoke.

Born Oct. 4, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Mertz Koons.

Eugene attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for many years as an officer at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Mohegan Sun Pocono and the Children's Service Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Gene was an avid sports fan, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick, in 1963; step-daughter Sandra Cronan; brother James Koons; and sister Mary Shukitis.

Surviving is his wife of 36 years, the former Sandra Gyle; sons Ralph Koons (Barbara), Eugene Koons (Mary Ann) and William Koons (Karen); daughter Cynthia Holden, all of Rochester, N.Y.; step-son Daniel Cronan (Kristina), of Wilkes-Barre; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; the love of his life, Deschene Donovan, of Wilkes-Barre; and sister Helen Roman (Walter), of Orlando, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 17, in St. Mary's Church, 15 St. Mary's Place, Rochester, NY 14607.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.