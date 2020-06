HANOVER TWP. — Eugene J. Slabinski, RN, SMSgt USAF, 90, of Hanover Twp., died June 5, 2020. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by interment on Monday. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.