EDWARDSVILLE — Eugene M. Valanski, 75, of Edwardsville, passed into eternal life surrounded by his family on Feb. 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Gene was born in Edwardsville on Dec. 23, 1944, the beloved son of the late Michael and Veronica Shemanski Valanski. Eugene was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and attended King's College.

Eugene had his own construction business for several years and was most recently employed by the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority from where he retired in 2016.

He was a member of St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston, until its closing and then Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Simanskis; paternal grandparents, George and Mary Valanski; young siblings, Michael Valanski Jr. and Rita Valanski.

Eugene is survived by his loving sister, Carolann and brother-in-law Andrew Puk; his niece and godchild, Marisa and her husband Stephen Aulenbauch; and their two daughters, Abigail and Angeline.

Eugene touched the lives of many and he will be sorely missed by his sister, family and many friends.

Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m.Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.