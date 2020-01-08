HAZLETON — Eugene "Gene" Rodriguez, 69, of Hazleton, died Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020.

Born in Binghamton, New York, and raised in Kingston and the Back Mountain, he was the son of the late Carlos and Virginia (Snow) Rodriguez.

A born-again Christian, he attended Word Family Church, Harwood. Gene attended Wyoming Seminary Day School and Preparatory School, Kingston, and later continued his studies at the Pennsylvania State University in State College. He was previously employed as a sales person in the real estate field.

Gene was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors, as well as being a devoted New York Yankees fan. He was a Family Living Provider for the Mentor Agency and was also a member of the Kosciusko Club in West Hazleton.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother David; and a granddaughter, Jaela DeJesus.

Surviving are Gene's wife of 31 years, the former Jane Allegretto; children Nikki, Jessica, Sarah and Rebecca; sisters Carla and Sue; and brothers Michael and Mark. Grandchildren Tai and Jolie and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services, under the direction of Pastor Hugh Lupien, Pastor of Word Family Church, Harwood, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.