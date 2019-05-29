MOUNTAIN TOP — Eugene W. Hedgepeth Jr., 77, and Esther R. Hedgepeth, 66, of Alberdeen Road, Mountain Top, Dorrance Township, died Friday, May 17, 2019, as the result of an accident at their home.

Eugene was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Lexington, Ky., the son of the late Eugene and Susan Popovich Hedgepeth. Esther was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Punxsutawney, to the late William C. and Mary Nulph Rupp. Both were members of Grace Communion International Church and enjoyed spending time with many family and friends.

Eugene and Esther are both survived by sons: Bryan (Ashley) Hedgepeth, of Richland; Nathan Hedgepeth, of Mountain Top; daughter, Brenda (Elton) Wong, of Harveys Lake; five grandchildren, Hunter, Gavin, Tegan, Isabella and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene is also survived by a brother, Greg Hedgepeth, of New Jersey.

Esther is also survived by siblings: Shirley Henn, of Texas, Betty Suchocki, of Arizona, Helen Salato, of New Jersey, Harry Rupp, of Virginia, Marlene Cowell, of Pennsylvania, Joseph Rupp, of Delaware, Daniel Rupp, of Pennsylvania, Janice Lewis, of New Jersey, and Martha Sappington, of Texas.

Services will be conducted for both at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with Pastor Thomas E. Davis officiating. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from noon until time of the service.

