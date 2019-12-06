Eunice Elizabeth Jackson Judge departed on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born Sept. 23, 1936, in Hanover County, Virginia, to late Val Jackson and Helen Virginia Lewis Jackson.

Eunice was preceded in death by her sisters, Vernell Jackson Barnes, Doris Jackson (infant), Corine Jackson Goodwyn; and her son Craig Judge.

​Eunice became a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Louisa County, Virginia, at a young age. She served as an usher until the family moved to Wilkes-Barre in 1953. Eunice was educated in the public schools of Hanover County, Virginia, where she graduated from the John M. Gandy High School in 1953. After moving to Wilkes-Barre, she joined the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Eunice was a worker at Mt. Zion for over 40 years as a teacher and superintendent of the Sunday School and volunteered in other ministries: Usher board and Missionaries of the church as well. She also volunteered with organizations within the community, including the NAACP WB Chapter.

​She is survived by three sisters, Esther Jackson Dudley (Andrew, deceased), Carnell Kline (Bob, deceased) and Joyce Jackson Townes (Henry); grandchildren Austin and Bradley Breese, and a number of family and friends.