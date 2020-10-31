Eva Maria (James) Sartorio Calia, 64, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after complications resulting from heart surgery at Baptist Hospital Miami, Fla., with her daughter, Sabrina (Sartorio) Alicea, by her side.

She was born in Verdun, France, on July 8, 1956, to Mary Ann (Duke) James Daley and Chalpman James Jr. Eva was a 1974 graduate of Pittston Area High School and attended Wilkes University, studying journalism and English to advance her skills as a writer.

Eva's early career included administrative roles at The Leslie Fay, Met Life Insurance and continued at The University of Miami, where she was former assistant to the chair, Math and Computer Science Department.

Her love for the Lord led her and her daughter to serve as missionaries in Grenada and Brazil. She spent the latter part of her life dedicated to her passion as a writer, having published several works. She was an active member, mentor and workshop leader for aspiring writers with the South Florida Writers' Association.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, Brenda Ann (James) Lispi, husband, Peter Sartorio and second husband, Michael Calia.

She is survived by her siblings, Diana Lowe, of Exeter; Mark James and his wife, Theresa, of Shavertown; Anita James-Amundson and her husband, Bill, of Stoughton, Wis.; Michele Wagner and her husband, Jeff, of Denver, Colo.; Sam Daley and his wife, Lynne, of Maplewood, N.J.; her daughter, Sabrina and husband, Jorge Alicea, of Miami, Fla.; aunt, Sister Jane Mary Duke, IHM, of Bethesda, Md.; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Diana and Natalie Alicea; several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by her family members and many friends. Memorial services were held at the discretion of the family.