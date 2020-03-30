AVOCA — Eva Theresa (Lenartowiz) Hannon, 84, of Avoca, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Duryea on Feb. 5, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Konstanty and Tessie (Szewczyk) Lenartowicz.

Eva graduated from Duryea High School in 1953 and attended Scranton State Nursing School. She worked as an RN at Scranton State Hospital and Clarks Summit State Hospital for over 25 years.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas C. Hannon; three loving daughters, Kathleen and her husband Alfred J. Thorne, Ann Marie and her husband, Charles Galat, Patricia and her husband Frank J. Kilyanek Jr., and one loving son, Thomas and his wife Roseann; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Paradise, Lauren Roote, Alfred Thorne, Yulia Galat, Alexandra Kilyanek, Christina Kilyanek, Jessica Kilyanek, Thomas Hannon, Ava Hannon; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Paradise, Kristopher Galat, and Jerrold Roote; and a sister, Mary Ann Kelly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, with the Rev. Father Thomas J. Petro officiating. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore; Medical Oncology Associates, Kingston; and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Outpatient Infusion Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can me made Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr. #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services,

728 Main St., Avoca. Online condolences at KniffenFuneralHome.com.