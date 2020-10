Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNTAIN TOP — Evangelia Pachoumis, 79, of Mountain Top, formerly of Long Pond, died Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday from Holy Protection Monastery, 1 St. Josephs Way, White Haven. Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.



