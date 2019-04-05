WILKES-BARRE — Evangeline (Tootie) Brugger, 94, passed away at home on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes Barre, the daughter of Elizabeth and Ralph Arnold. She attended Hanover High School.

Evangeline was married to George Demko for 44 years until his passing in 1992. Together they had three children, Elizabeth, Elaine and Glenn.

She was remarried to John Brugger in 1997 until his passing.

Evangeline resided with her daughter, Elizabeth.

She dearly loved her family, doing whatever she could to enrich their lives. Her great-grandchildren would delight in her funny Alzheimer's stories.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Betty, Jean, Peg and Shirley; and her brothers, Tom and Frank.

She is survived by her children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses from Residential Health Care group for all their care.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .