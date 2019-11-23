Evans Klim

KINGSTON — Jean Evans Klim, 83, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Born in Swoyersville and a resident of Kingston for 40 years, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Adamchek Evans. She graduated Swoyersville High School and was employed for many years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Co.

Jean is survived by her daughter Julie Klim of Philadelphia and her son, Wayne Klim and his wife Melanie, of West Grove; as well as two grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Jean was a devoted animal lover and was preceded in death by her beloved 17-year-old rescue cat, Niko. Donations may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, www.pspca.org.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Jean's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
