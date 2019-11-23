KINGSTON — Jean Evans Klim, 83, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Born in Swoyersville and a resident of Kingston for 40 years, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Adamchek Evans. She graduated Swoyersville High School and was employed for many years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Co.

Jean is survived by her daughter Julie Klim of Philadelphia and her son, Wayne Klim and his wife Melanie, of West Grove; as well as two grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Jean was a devoted animal lover and was preceded in death by her beloved 17-year-old rescue cat, Niko. Donations may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, www.pspca.org.

