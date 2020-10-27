1/
Evelyn Bogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Evelyn Bogan, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late John and Eva Smarsh Bogan, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, after a short illness at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, brothers, Simon Bogan and Ivan Bogan, of Wilkes-Barre and sisters, Zinnia Bogan Derr and Elaine Smarsh Bogan Law.

Evelyn worked for the State of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg for many years and retired to her hometown of Wilkes-Barre to be closer to her family. Evelyn was a big hearted, generous, warm and caring soul with a great love of family. Though never married or having children of her own, she was a wonderful, sweet aunt to her adoring nieces and nephews and her presence will be greatly missed.

Funeral services to held on Friday at 10 a.m., with Requiem Service at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved