|
WILKES-BARRE — Evelyn Clayworth Lisman, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at her home on April 15, 2020.
Born Jan. 19, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Cephas and Gertrude Williams Clayworth.
Evelyn excelled academically and was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School. After graduating, she worked for Planters Peanuts and Nabisco, and also assisted in running Lisman's corner grocery store. She worked in the admissions office at King's College, retiring in 2006, and later worked as a cafeteria aide at Kistler Elementary School for a few years.
She married John R. Lisman Sr., on Nov. 11, 1961, and they began raising their family in 1962 in South Wilkes-Barre. Evelyn was proudest of her jobs as a mom and grandma. She loved her children and their families immensely and took pride in their accomplishments and the lives they led. Evelyn was a whip in the kitchen, developing excellent recipes, especially for cakes, apple pies and macaroni and cheese. She also enjoyed mystery shows and game shows. Evelyn loved attending her grandchildren's events, milestones and shows. She also loved the holidays, particularly the annual Secret Santa gift exchange that she presided over at her home: The event often got pretty raucous and was always a ton of fun.
Her brother, Donald Clayworth, preceded her in death.
Evelyn will be greatly missed by her husband, John, and their five children, John R. Lisman, Jr. and his wife, Ellen, of Wilkes-Barre; Jaclyn Olszewski and her husband, John Olszewski, of Macungie; Terry Tokach and her husband, Atty. Jeff Tokach, of Mountain Top; Randy Lisman and his wife, Christine, of Shavertown; and Dr. Jeremy Lisman and his wife, Jaime, of Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren who she loved, Atty. John Lisman, Maureen Lisman, Cal Lisman, Alec (A.J.) Olszewski, Curtis Tokach, Janice Lisman, Alan Lisman, Andrew Lisman, and her little buddies Juliet and Margot Lisman; her sister, Gertrude Clayworth Foley, of Wilkes-Barre; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Evelyn's family is grateful for the professionalism and compassion of the first responders from the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department and EMS.
To honor Evelyn's memory, please perform an act of kindness for someone in need or donate to a charity assisting the vulnerable at this time. You can also wear something purple — her favorite color — in her honor.
Evelyn's family will remember her as the "sweetest person" and will miss her very much. They will celebrate her life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Evelyn's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.