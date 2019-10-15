WILKES-BARRE — Evelyn Decker Makowski, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Evelyn was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Sam and Marie Abod Decker. She attended GAR High School and lived a wonderful life in retirement, still watching over her children and taking care of her grandchildren. She was formerly employed as a medical assistant for Dr. David Potash and Dr. Paul Bachman, Podiatrists.

Evelyn was a member of St. Anthony's/St. George's Maronite Catholic Parish in Wilkes-Barre and was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.

Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She cherished every moment that she shared with her family and friends, and she adored her grandchildren. You never came into her house without her putting food on the table and she treated everyone, including strangers, as family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bruno B. Makowski, in 2015; brother Tony Decker; and sisters June Karpovich and Joann Lewis.

Surviving are her daughter, June Galicki, of Forty Fort; sons Attorney Thomas Makowski and his wife, Karen, of Hanover Township, James (Chico) Makowski and his wife, Laurie, of Dallas; grandchildren Paige, Chase, Aimee and Kendall Makowski; brother Gerald Decker, of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the United Way of Wyoming Valley, 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Evelyn's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.