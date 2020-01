WAPWALLOPEN — Evelyn E. Cragle, 95, of Wapwallopen, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family. Born in Slocum Township, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Guida (Lutsey) Ogan. Evelyn was married to the late John Cragle Jr. for 61 years.

As per Evelyn's wishes there will be no calling hours. A luncheon in memory of Evelyn is being planned by her family. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.