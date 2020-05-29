EDWARDSVILLE — Evelyn J. Crane, 92, of Heisz Street, Edwardsville, formerly of Warren Avenue, Kingston, died on May 26, 2020, at The Wesley Village, Jenkins Township. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Maple Hill Cemetery, East St. Mary's Road, Hanover Township, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Ann Fleming, officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston, at a later time and date to be announced, due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. To send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 29 to May 30, 2020.