WEST WYOMING — Evelyn J. Meneguzzo, 92, formerly of Browncrest Drive, West Wyoming, and a resident of Southwick, Massachusetts, since 2006, passed into eternal life early Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, at Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield, Massachusetts.

Her beloved husband was the late Frank J. Meneguzzo, who passed away on June 4, 2006. Together, Frank and Evelyn shared nearly 58 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on April 25, 1927, in Swoyersville, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Ferdinando and Margaret (Manelli) Berrettini.

Raised in Swoyersville, Evelyn was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School. Following high school, she went on to attend Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre, where she received her cosmetology license.

Evelyn was a hairdresser for many years, and in 1958, she and her husband, Frank, established Meneguzzo's Restaurant and Catering Service, working side by side until their retirement in 1974.

A faithful Catholic, Evelyn was a longtime member of St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Wyoming. While residing in Massachusetts, she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Southwick, Massachusetts.

In addition to her parents, Ferdinando and Margaret Berrettini, and her husband, Frank, Evelyn was preceded in death by her only brother, Golfred Berrettini.

Evelyn is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Marianne Meneguzzo, of Southwick, Massachusetts; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Meneguzzo and his wife, Julie, and Amy Domingos and her husband, Ross; and her adoring great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia and Gregory Meneguzzo; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Evelyn's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, in St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Reverend Peter A. Tomczak, pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:15 to 10 a.m. on Friday morning directly in Saint Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.