LEHMAN TWP. — Evelyn Kay Ide, 87, formerly of Lehman Township, peacefully passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence in Concord, N.H., with her family at her side.

She was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 26, 1931, and was the daughter of the late John and Martha Sieger Will.

She graduated from Princeton High School in 1950 and from Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She married Leonard Ide in 1955 and they began their 53 years of marriage in Morristown, N.J., where Evelyn worked at Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Evelyn and Leonard moved to Lehman Township in 1966, where they built their home and raised their family. Evelyn was employed as a registered nurse at the Leader Nursing Center West in Kingston for 13 years, retiring in 1983. Evelyn was a member of the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Meadows Nursing Center Auxiliary. She was also a member of the church choir and secretary of the UMW. After moving to New Hampshire, she resided at Presidential Oaks Retirement Home, where she developed many cherished friendships with both the staff and other residents. She was a member of the Wesley UMC, Concord.

She is survived by daughters Cynthia Ide Jones and her husband, Donald, of Sayre, and Donna Ide and Deneen Robie, of Bow, N.H.; brother Richard Will, of Warminister; and grandchildren Zachary, Nathan and fiancée Brianna and Nicholas.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard.

Evelyn will be remembered by her gentle voice and smile, her nurturing spirit and her love for her family.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, in the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, with Pastor Taylor Pfaff officiating. After an interment at the Idetown Cemetery, there will be a time of fellowship and lunch held at the church.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Lehman, PA 18627.

