EXETER — Evelyn M. DeFaveri, 93, of Exeter, died May 25, 2020. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. Notification will be provided. Arrangements are being coordinated by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, Pittston.



