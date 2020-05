Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER TWP. — Evelyn M. Hummer, 84 of Hanover Township, died May 26, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a date to be announced.



