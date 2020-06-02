I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom, Evelyn. She was a kind and caring person and always had a positive word for everyone.

She was so proud of her family and especially the accomplishments of her children.



I have many happy memories of when Evelyn worked at King's College. She was always so accommodating and well respected. Evelyn was wonderful to me, always asking about my family and showing true joy to be able to work at King's. She was a valued member of the King's Community.



Please let me know when you will have a service to remember her; I would love to attend.



A special hello and sincere sympathies to Margie (who was always at her mom's side) and to my former student, Lisa.



Joan M. Blewitt