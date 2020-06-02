I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom, Evelyn. She was a kind and caring person and always had a positive word for everyone.
She was so proud of her family and especially the accomplishments of her children.
I have many happy memories of when Evelyn worked at King's College. She was always so accommodating and well respected. Evelyn was wonderful to me, always asking about my family and showing true joy to be able to work at King's. She was a valued member of the King's Community.
Please let me know when you will have a service to remember her; I would love to attend.
A special hello and sincere sympathies to Margie (who was always at her mom's side) and to my former student, Lisa.
Joan M. Blewitt
HANOVER TWP. — Evelyn M. Hummer, 84, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Evelyn was born July 3, 1935, and lived a life full of love and service. She is the daughter of the late Mathew and Gertrude Davison of Plymouth and James and Esther Brennan, of Plymouth. Evelyn graduated from Plymouth High School, which she was always so proud of and reminisced about often. She worked in the service industry as a server at The Spa and Boston Store and is a proud retiree of King's College dining services where she loved meeting friends in the "Gold Room." Evelyn was preceded in death by siblings, Mathew, William, Cecelia and Gertrude. Evelyn's beloved husband of 50 years, Francis, passed away in March, 2011, and she is at peace now that they are together again. Evelyn's pride and joy were her family. She spent her entire life taking care of them and was full of pure joy seeing them walk into a room. Her most cherished moments were family gatherings, camping, holidays, and attending her grandchildren's events. Being blessed with grandchildren and a great-granddaughter were her greatest accomplishments. Being Grammy was her true calling in life. Surviving are her children, Anthony and his wife Yvonne, of Hanover Township; Margaret Kane and her husband Michael, of Hanover Township; and Lisa Pugh and her husband Joseph, of Wilkes Barre; grandchildren, Amy Kane Konetski and her husband, Ryan, of Hanover Township; Alison Kane Velesz and her husband Nicholas, of Albuquerque, N.M.; James Hummer, of Jenkins Township; Katie Hummer, of Hanover Township; and Nicholas and Cecelia Pugh, of Wilkes Barre; and great-granddaughter, Morrigan Konetski. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Arrangements are in the care of George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online memorial donations can be made at www.stjude.org. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a date to be announced.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.