Evelyn Patricia Dziak (née Novak), age 98, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, in Gladwyne.

Evelyn and her beloved husband, Elmer, were married for 74 years and first met while they were teenagers in Pittston. Over the years, they enjoyed living various places in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida, but Waverly Heights has been their home for almost 13 years.

Evelyn was an artist, crafter (recycling many unusual items into jewelry), doll-maker, golf and bowling enthusiast and top-notch baker.

She will forever be missed by her loving husband, Elmer, and children – John (Patricia), Patricia (Rich) Peltz, Debra, and Karen (Steven) Wolfson.

She will also be sorely missed by her eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. The Funeral Mass and interment are private for the family.

For those who would like to participate remotely, the Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at http://sjvgladwyne.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.