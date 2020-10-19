1/
Evelyn Roberts Shultz
DALLAS — Evelyn Roberts Shultz, 85, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Geisinger South Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Barnhardt) Roberts.

A graduate of Dallas Township High School Class of 1953, she married Robert "Bob" Shultz and traveled with him throughout his 27-year Air Force career.

She was a strong, loving and generous woman who often joked she was just a domestic engineer. Returning to the Back Mountain following Bob's retirement, she enjoyed being with her family, extended family, and friends. She also enjoyed making ceramics and other crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, and her siblings.

Her spirit will live on through her children, Peg Shultz, Robert Shultz, and LeRoy Shultz, her grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, and Anthony Jackson, Samantha, Robert, and Mitchell Shultz, and her six great-grandchildren, Evelyn Jackson, Elijah, Daniel, Michelle and Joslyn Jackson; Emma Jackson; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Fern Knoll Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Morristown, N.J., Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution or the American Legion Post #91, Wharton, N.J.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
