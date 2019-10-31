OLD FORGE — Evo Celestino Taffera, 88, of Clearwater, Florida and a native of Old Forge, died Tuesday Oct. 29, in the Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Florida.

His beloved wife of 68 years, Julia Cocchi Taffera, preceded him in death on May 4, 2019.

Born in Old Forge, to the late Luigi and Giulia Fancelli Taffera, Evo was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Evo was employed as a Master Mechanic for No. 1 Contracting Inc., Exeter, PA.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a sergeant during the Korean War. Evo was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, now Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, where he was a lector, adult choir member and had at one time been president of the Holy Name Society.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who, after retirement, worked closely with his wife and son in their family business, Taffera Enterprises, from 1986 to 2001.

His favorite hobby was playing cards, and he enjoyed being a member of the Perugia Club Pitch League in Pittston.

In 2016, Evo and Julia relocated to Clearwater, Florida, where they loved the warm sunny weather and socializing with new friends.

Surviving are his daughters, Terese Hill and husband Bob, of Mt. Joy, Anita Brazill and husband Terrence, of Philadelphia and Maria Scott and husband Richard, of Clearwater, Florida; a son, Mario Taffera and wife Christine, of Moscow; a brother, Sandy Taffera and wife Ann, of Old Forge; 11 grandchildren, Christy Carey, David Carroll, Meghan White, Eric Taffera, Haley Taffera-Kennedy, Julianna, Caroline, Matthew and Daniel Brazill, Anthony Marino and Alexandra Taffera; four great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Five brothers, Anthony, Louis, Roger, Alexander and Angelo Taffera, preceded him in death.

The funeral with military honors will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment will follow a procession to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends are invited to attend Evo's viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Palm Garden of Clearwater, 3480 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor, FL 33761. Please indicate in the memo "In Memory of Evo C. Taffera." To leave a message of consolation visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.