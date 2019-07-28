DALLAS — Dr. F. Jorge Abrantes, 90, of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, passed quietly Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Feb. 27, 1929, in Coimbra, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joaquim and Dila "Oliveira" Abrantes and brother to the late Ruth Abrantes. He attended school in the city of his birth, including six years of medical school from which he graduated in 1953. After specializing in OB/GYN, he decided to come to the United States and specialize in surgery. After a brief stay in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was accepted to the University of Buffalo Medical School where he rotated at the Buffalo General Hospital, the Roswell Cancer Hospital, Veterans Administration Hospital and the Buffalo Children's Hospital. He practiced general and Peripheral Vascular Surgery at the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital and later for 30 years in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and its western areas. In 1997, he and his partners founded Surgical Specialists.

Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Kehoe Abrantes; his children, Paula Abrantes and husband, Bill Pesavento, Jane Abrantes and husband, Chris Carruth; and grandchildren, Duncan, Hayden, and George Abrantes, and Sylvia's children and grandchildren, Alicia, Patricia, Jake, Claire, Elizabeth, Katie, Abby, Lauren, Jennifer, Luke and Julia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre.