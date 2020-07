WILKES-BARRE — Faith Ellen (Nice) Lamoreaux, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on July 1, 2020.

Faith is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Harrison, of Luzerne, grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Saijon, Aryanah, Braelyn, Brittany, Jessica and Edward, several great-grandchildren, a brother, sister and several nieces and nephews.

Per Faith's wishes, there will be no calling hours.