LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Faith Irene Solomon McGinley, 72, died at her home in Lake Worth, Fla., on Aug. 18, 2020. Faith's family will celebrate her life privately. Memories and condolences may be shared with Faith's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.



