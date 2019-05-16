EXETER — Faye M. Fuller, 81, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Dorothy Smith Krolick Thomas. Faye was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School and completed her education at Wilkes-Barre Business School. For many years, she was a valuable employee of the First National Bank of Wyoming, followed by the Cutten Gas Company. Faye was a dedicated member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, where she served many varied roles: a member of the financial book and counting committee for several years and Bible School teacher, as well as a choir member and soloist since childhood.

Accompanying her being a vocalist at her church, she was often asked to share her gift of singing with many organizations she was a member of and performed at many weddings. She also taught and directed music for the Wyoming Vacation Bible School and volunteered for 13 years at the Al Beech Food Pantry. Faye took on the role of Den Mother for Pack 321, Wyoming. She proudly served as president while a member of Eastern Star Harmony Chapter 58 and was also a member of the Past Matrons Association of the Wyoming Valley.

Faye had an adventurous nature; she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends while traveling, sightseeing, camping and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Fuller, and grandson Jason Joel Fuller.

Surviving her are sons Mark Fuller and his wife, Tammy, of Old Forge, and Robert Fuller and his wife, Margaret, of Pittston; her grandchildren, Melissa (Evans) McNamara, of Drexel Hill, Jennifer Fuller, of Scranton, and Ashley Fuller, of Old Forge; her great-grandchildren Liam and Emily McNamara and Cameron and Alana Wagner; her sister, Arlene Thomas Dodds, of New Jersey; and step-sister Georgette Martine, of Exeter; plus several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Harriett Santos officiating. A service celebrating her life will begin at 4 p.m.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

